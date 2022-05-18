Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

3/28/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

