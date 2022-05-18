Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE: WDO):

5/16/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.75 to C$19.00.

4/7/2022 – Wesdome Gold Mines was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$11.32 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.60 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Insiders sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363 over the last quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

