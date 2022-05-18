Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €22.00 ($22.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($26.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($34.38) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/28/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($34.38) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/20/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($26.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($38.54) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/14/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($26.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/8/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($34.38) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/28/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €25.00 ($26.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.25) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €29.54 ($30.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €9.48 ($9.88) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

