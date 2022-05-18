Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Meta Platforms (FB)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $315.00 to $295.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $360.00 to $330.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $375.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $273.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $220.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $320.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $375.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $290.00.

4/28/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $230.00.

4/25/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $425.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $225.00.

4/21/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $336.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Meta Platforms had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/20/2022 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $258.00.

4/19/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $365.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.30. The company has a market cap of $548.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,477. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

