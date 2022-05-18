Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinix (EQIX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX):

5/11/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/3/2022 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $860.00 to $880.00.

4/25/2022 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $673.00 to $714.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2022 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $646.81 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.26, for a total transaction of $1,969,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,558 shares of company stock worth $9,423,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

