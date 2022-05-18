Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS: GCAAF):

5/17/2022 – Guardian Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

5/16/2022 – Guardian Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00.

5/13/2022 – Guardian Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

5/3/2022 – Guardian Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00.

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

