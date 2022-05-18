Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS: GCAAF):
- 5/17/2022 – Guardian Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Guardian Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Guardian Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Guardian Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00.
OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $35.15.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.