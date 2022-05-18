Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Invesco (IVZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2022 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00.

4/27/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $22.50.

4/25/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $26.00.

3/31/2022 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $24.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Invesco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 40.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 206.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 224,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,190 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

