Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KemPharm (KMPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) recently:

5/17/2022 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. "

5/11/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – KemPharm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – KemPharm is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – KemPharm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,969. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in KemPharm by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KemPharm by 877.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 162,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

