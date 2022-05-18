Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($57.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/13/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($83.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($93.75) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/2/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.10 ($64.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ETR:SAX traded up €0.25 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.05 ($56.30). 29,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 87.18. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €49.26 ($51.31) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($79.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.83.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

