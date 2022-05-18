Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/18/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $210.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $147.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $200.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $326.00 to $281.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ZS stock opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.66. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.62 and a 12 month high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $141,873,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
