Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

5/12/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $164.00.

4/27/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $163.00 to $157.00.

4/6/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COF traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 109,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.17. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $111.58 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

