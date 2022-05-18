Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scout24 (G24)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Scout24 (ETR: G24) in the last few weeks:
- 5/16/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/9/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($76.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($79.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($72.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($76.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($71.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($71.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($69.79) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/3/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €66.70 ($69.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/28/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($79.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/27/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($71.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Scout24 stock opened at €56.20 ($58.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.13 and its 200 day moving average is €57.25. Scout24 SE has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($76.42). The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.
