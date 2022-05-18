Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/13/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating.

4/3/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,539. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

