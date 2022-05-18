Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP):

5/17/2022 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00.

5/10/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $85.00.

5/10/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00.

5/10/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00.

5/10/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $72.00.

5/9/2022 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company’s dominance in 8,16 and 32-bit microcontrollers is driving top-line growth. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio. It is gaining from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies, globally. Nevertheless, supply-chain constraints related to semiconductors has been a headwind. The company could not meet demand with adequate supply as shipping of products were facing increasing backlogs. Microchip expects wafer fab, as well as assembly and test constraints, will persist through 2022 and beyond. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern for investors. Microchip shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

4/20/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00.

4/8/2022 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2022 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,196,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,092 shares of company stock worth $500,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

