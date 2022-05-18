Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

5/2/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/2/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,367. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.