Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/9/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “
- 5/2/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,367. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.