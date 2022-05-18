Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.40 ($10.83) to €11.20 ($11.67).

5/3/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 113 to SEK 118. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98).

4/29/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.60 ($10.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 123 to SEK 113.

4/8/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €9.60 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.90). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.60 ($13.13) to €11.40 ($11.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.60 ($11.04) to €10.40 ($10.83).

Shares of NRDBY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 195,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

