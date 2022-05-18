Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/12/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.40 ($10.83) to €11.20 ($11.67).
- 5/3/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 113 to SEK 118. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98).
- 4/29/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.60 ($10.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 123 to SEK 113.
- 4/8/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €9.60 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.90). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.60 ($13.13) to €11.40 ($11.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Nordea Bank Abp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.60 ($11.04) to €10.40 ($10.83).
Shares of NRDBY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 195,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 48.96%.
