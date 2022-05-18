WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Haywood Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of WELL opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$853.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$8.86.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

