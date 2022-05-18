Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $115.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.41.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. 9,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.23. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

