Wells Fargo & Company Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $30.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 64,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,972. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.52. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,462,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

