Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.28.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.40 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

