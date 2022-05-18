Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.72.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.31, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

