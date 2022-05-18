Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADBE. Argus cut their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.63.
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.01. 21,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.88. Adobe has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
