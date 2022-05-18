Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADBE. Argus cut their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.63.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.01. 21,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.88. Adobe has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

