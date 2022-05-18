Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $412.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 932.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 809.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.