Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE WELL opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

