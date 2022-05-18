Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.
NYSE WELL opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.