Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.