Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $134.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

