WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

