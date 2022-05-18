Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$255,996.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.32 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.60 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

