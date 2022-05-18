West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Shares of WFG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.77. 9,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,634. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 3.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 495.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 231,753 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 29.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 14.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

