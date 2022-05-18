West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,400 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $304.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.69. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $288.12 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

