Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

