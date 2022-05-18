Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
