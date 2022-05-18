Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 36,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
