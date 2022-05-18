Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 36,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $604,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

