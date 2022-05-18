Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 36,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

