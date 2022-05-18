Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

