Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
