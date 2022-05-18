Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GDO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
