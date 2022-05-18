Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

