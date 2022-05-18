Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.72.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
