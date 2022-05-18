Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

EHI opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.