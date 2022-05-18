Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
EHI opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $10.77.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
