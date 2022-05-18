Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE EHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,224. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
