Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,224. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

