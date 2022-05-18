Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

EHI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.