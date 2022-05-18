Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
EHI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.77.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.