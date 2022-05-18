Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,173. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

