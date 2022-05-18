Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

