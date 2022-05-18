Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
