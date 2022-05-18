Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 5,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.75.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
