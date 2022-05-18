Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
