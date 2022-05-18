Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 237,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $671,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

