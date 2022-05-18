Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

HIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 151,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,806. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.