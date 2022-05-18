Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
HIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 151,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,806. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
