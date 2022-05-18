Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:HIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 151,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,806. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.