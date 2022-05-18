Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.64.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
