Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

