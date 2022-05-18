Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,062. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
