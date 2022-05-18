Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,062. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

