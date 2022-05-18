Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.17.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WIA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 2,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

