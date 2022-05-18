Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.17.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSE WIA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 2,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.78.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.