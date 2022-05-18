Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
WIA stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
