Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

WIA stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

