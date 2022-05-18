Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.
WIW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $13.93.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
