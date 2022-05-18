Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

WIW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,679 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.